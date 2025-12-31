Susanna Daniel

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: After a brief, head-spinning affair leaves her heartbroken, a divorced, perimenopausal mother sets out to date ten women in exploration of what she calls her lesbian adolescence, a quest she takes on with the ride-or-die support of her best friend and the small but mighty community she gathers along the way.

From the award-winning author of Stiltsville and Sea Creatures, two beloved novels about the slippery terrain of love and marriage, and inspired by her award-winning short story, “The Goddess of Illicit Choices,” comes a lively and taut exploration of friendship, courtship, community, and all the shades in between. At its heart, Girlfriending asks: How do we remake our lives midstream, and how do we know when we've arrived?

In conversation with Curtis Sittenfeld.

Info

Madison Public Library's central branch.

Bob Koch

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
608-229-2081
Google Calendar - Susanna Daniel - 2026-02-12 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Susanna Daniel - 2026-02-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Susanna Daniel - 2026-02-12 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Susanna Daniel - 2026-02-12 19:00:00 ical