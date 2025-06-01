Susie & Randy Duo

media release: Join this incredible vocal duo for an unforgettable afternoon of classic hits from decades past—performed live on a beautiful outdoor patio, with a playground for the kids.

Located at a destination craft distillery in southern Wisconsin, known for its one-of-a-kind spirits and welcoming atmosphere.

Family- and pet-friendly fun for all ages!

Something for everyone! (Feel free to bring your own chair if you prefer -although plenty of seating is usually available)