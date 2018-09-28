press release: Join UW-Madison Office of Sustainability Friday September 28, from 12:00 to 3:00PM on the Gordon Dining and Event Center Lawn for Sustain-a-Bash. Free prizes, fun, and milkshakes! Celebrate sustainability and learn how you can connect sustainability to your campus experience. Many activities will be led by various student organizations on topics such as environmental justice, service, waste, food, water and energy.