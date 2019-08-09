Sustain Dane Fundraiser

press release: Join Sustain Dane for a Live on King Street viewing party! Rock out to cover band Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press from the comfort of the air conditioned Bendyworks space that overlooks King Street. Enjoy complimentary beer donated by Great Dane Pub & Brewing, pizza, good music and great company. Bring your friends and family to a fun evening downtown and to support the work of Sustain Dane.

Friday, August 9, 6:30 PM

Bendyworks' downtown office

106 E Doty St #200, Madison, WI 53703

Tickets are $20.00 per person