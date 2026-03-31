Sustain Dane Mini Course

media release:

Home Efficiency & Electrification Mini Course

Four-part course dates: May 5, June 2, June 30, and September 22

Are you interested in making your home more energy-efficient and fully electrified? Would you benefit from guidance from experts to create a plan for your home’s unique needs? Join our Four-Part Efficiency & Electrification Mini Course.

This course will help participants better understand their home’s energy use, explore efficiency and electrification options, and plan next steps–including rebates and contractor quotes. The course is practical, community-based, and led by Sustain Dane and an experienced Madison Gas and Electric engineer. Homeowners can identify ways to lower costs, increase comfort, create more resilience—and make a positive impact on the planet.

When: Tuesdays – May 5, June 2, June 30, and Sept 22

5:30 – 6 PM: Arrival & dinner (provided)

6 PM – 7:30 PM: Class

Where : StartingBlock Madison (821 E. Washington Ave., Madison, WI)

: StartingBlock Madison (821 E. Washington Ave., Madison, WI) Over four evening classes, you’ll build community with other home sustainability enthusiasts and learn how to:

Understand your home’s energy performance

Boost efficiency & comfort, and reduce your home’s carbon footprint

Plan for home electrification including obtaining contractor quotes

Navigate state and federal rebates and incentives associated with upgrades

Cost: $60 for all four parts

Participants will be supported during courses and through take-home exercises to create a personalized roadmap for upgrades. By the end of the courses, you will have a tailored plan for upgrades, a corresponding project budget, and potential contractors ready to start work.