Sustain Dane Open House

press release: At the end of last month Sustain Dane officially moved to the Spark Building! As a part of our acceptance into the Social Impact Initiative cohort our office is now at StartingBlock. The building is beautiful and we are excited to show it to you! We invite you to join us at our Open House Happy Hour, Thursday March 28, 4:30PM-6:30PM in the Spark Building Cafe on the 3rd Floor. We are offering brief, informal tours of our new home in Social Impact Initiative pod just next door to Cafe.

This event also kicks off our Earth Month celebrations! Earth Day is April 22 and we are celebrating all month long! Stay tuned to our facebook and twitter for updates.

Also - please take note that our new mailing address and phone are now: P.O. Box 144, Madison, WI 53701 (608) 285-2454