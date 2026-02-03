Sustain Dane Social

media release: Join Sustain Dane to celebrate The Big Share on Tuesday, March 3 from 5 to 7 pm at Greater Heights Climbing Gym. Be in community with other sustainability-minded people while also learning the basics of climbing or enjoying light refreshments together. All ages and ability levels are welcome. Climbing is optional, and guests are welcome to gather in the party room to socialize or participate in other activities!

You can also support Sustain Dane by becoming a Peer-to-Peer Ambassador. Share your passion for Sustain Dane’s work online with your network. To create your peer-to-peer fundraiser account:

Select “Fundraise” on our Big Share Webpage Create an account Check your email for an email from GiveGab which contains:

Link to share on social media

Link to personalize your fundraising page

Additional fundraising resource

The Big Share is an annual campaign put on by Community Shares of Wisconsin to support nearly 70 Wisconsin nonprofits. The Big Share encourages sharing of information about the nonprofits that are important to you and welcoming new people to learn about and support local nonprofits.

Questions? Contact spencer@sustaindane.org