press release: The 2019 Sustain Dane Summit will explore the theme of regenerating for community wellbeing.

Sustain Dane and Edgewood College’s Social Innovation and Sustainability Leadership Program and the Office of Community Engagement and Impact invite you to be part of the 2019 Sustain Dane Summit: Regenerate for Wellbeing. Gain new knowledge and skills, strengthen relationships with a local community of peers, and work together to identify ways to co-create regenerative culture and actions that bring together ecological sustainability, social equity, community wellbeing, and leadership in our organizations and in the region.

• Learn how others around the world, country, and region are engaging in this work.

• Deepen our understanding of community wellbeing and regenerative culture and actions as the goal of ecological sustainability, social equity, and leadership.

• Connect and join the expanding community of changemakers.

Now in its eleventh year, the Sustain Dane Summit is the annual sustainability program to attend. The Sustain Dane Summit brings together professionals, students, activists, neighbors, and community members. The interactive program has become an unparalleled forum to connect, share ideas, reflect, and learn new skills to lead and inspire change.

Full agenda and program will be released soon.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Continuing Education - Participants can earn continuing education units as part of their attendance at the Sustain Dane Summit. For further information please contact Steve Gilchrist at sgilchrist@edgewood.edu or Carrie Sanders at csanders@ edgewood.edu.

Scholarships - Is the ticket cost a barrier for you? Full or partial scholarships are available. Please contact jenna@sustaindane.org to learn more.

Sponsorship - Consider sponsonsoring the Sustain Dane Summit. Learn about Sponsorship Opportunities (pg 4 & 5).

2018 Summit Highlights - Enjoy a look at last year's Summit Highlights