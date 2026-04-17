Sustain Dane Volunteer Session

media release: Join us for invasive species pulling for our May volunteering program at Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park.

When: May 21, 9am – 11am

What: Invasive Plant Removal

Identify and hand-pull Garlic Mustard, Dame’s Rocket, & Burdock.

Return collected seeds to Madison Parks staff at the end of the event.

Work safely and respectfully within the park alongside other community members.

Where: Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park, we will meet on 802 Wheeler Rd.

Parking: There is a small parking lot on the north side of the intersection of Wheeler Road and School Road, there is also parking along the Wheeler Road.

Before: Sign this volunteer sign up & RSVP through this Eventbrite.

Join Sustain Dane and Madison Parks for a large-scale invasive species removal. Help protect Madison’s natural areas by removing garlic mustard, an invasive plant that spreads quickly and crowds out native species. This hands-on volunteer opportunity supports the health of our woodlands and helps restore habitat for native plants and wildlife. No prior experience is needed, and staff or experienced volunteers will provide guidance on plant identification and removal techniques.