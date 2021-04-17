Sustain Dane Volunteer Work Day

press release: Join us for a physically distanced urban clean up Saturday, April 17. We are partnering with Ian's Pizza to celebrate Earth Month 2021 with the Sustain Dane community. Ian's is generously offering a free pizza slice for your hard work! We will be physical distancing during the clean up, but if you would like to join us but not in person, you can select the "Clean up my own neighborhood" option while RSVPing. Help pick up our neighborhood to prevent pollution from reaching our waterways.

Saturday, April 17, 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM, Garver Feed Mill