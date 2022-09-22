Sustainability and Placemaking in Latinx Communities

media release: The Chican@ & Latin@ Studies Program is proud to announce the 2022-2023 Chican@ & Latin@ Studies Today speaker series. Join us for three panels featuring scholars engaged in significant new research on issues of concern for both Chican@ and Latin@ populations and wider audiences. There will be ample opportunities for students, faculty, staff, and members of the community to exchange ideas with our presenters. The series is made possible by the Anonymous Fund and several campus partners. Each panel will be followed by a brief reception.

Thursday September 22, 2022. 4:00 pm, Social Science 8417

Contributors to the new volume Building Sustainable Worlds: Latinx Placemaking in the Midwest, just out from the University of Illinois Press, will share their thoughts on the ways that people of Latin American descent in the Midwest use forms of cultural expression to build livable communities, create cohesion and self-support, and renew environments. Speakers include Delia Fernández-Jones, assistant professor of history, Michigan State University; Gibran Villalobos, School of the Art Institute of Chicago and Institute for Museum and Library Service; and Claire Fox, M.F. Carpenter Professor of English, University of Iowa. Co-sponsors include the Department of Community and Environmental Sociology; the Center for Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies (LACIS); and the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies.

