Sustainability, Design and Innovation in a Global Environment

media release: From Finland to Wisconsin: Join us to Celebrate 375 Years of Business

Fiskars has evolved from a humble Finnish village to more than 60 countries globally, becoming America's no.1 scissors and garden cutting brand. And now, Fiskars is celebrating 375 years of business. (Yes - 375 years!)

You're invited to join us right here in Wisconsin for special celebrations in November honoring our Nordic heritage. All attendees must register for both events, but you are welcome to share this invitation with colleagues and friends to join the celebration.

A Night of the Nordics

Celebrate our Finnish heritage without the jet lag, including a taste of Nordic cuisine, hands-on experience with Nordic design and conversations with global leaders and dignitaries.

4:30-6:30pm, Tuesday, November 19, Fiskars US Headquarters - Middleton

Let's Talk Business

Join us for a panel discussion at the Wisconsin School of Business to discuss navigating growth, change and innovation in an evolving business landscape, featuring Fiskars Group CEO Nathalie Ahlström; Keijo Karjalainen, Finnish deputy consul general; Ann Terlaak, WSB associate professor of management and human resources; \Vallabh “Samba” Sambamurthy,Wisconsin School of Business dean (discussion moderator).

6:15-7:15pm, Monday, November 18, University of Wisconsin - Madison. The event will take place in Room 2510 at Grainger Hall.