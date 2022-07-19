Sustainability Forum

media release: Join Slipstream for a special presentation and building tour of Oregon’s Forest Edge Elementary School—the first net zero energy school in Wisconsin (and one of the largest verified net zero schools in the country!).

The Oregon School District has a long-standing commitment to sustainability that continues to evolve including designing and building the first net zero school in the state. Learn from the Oregon School District and its partners on how its net zero journey became a reality. Several panelists will share tips and tricks on where to start and how to bring forward-thinking approaches to facility planning and design.

After the technical program, attendees will join small groups to tour the building for the following interactive breakout sessions:

Energy Efficiency: Energy Modeling, Energy Targets & Geothermal Heat Pumps

Renewable Energy: The Components, Costs, and Considerations of Rooftop Solar

Energy Storage: Highlighting the Use of Battery Storage and Managing a Microgrid

Broadening the Impact: Examples and Stories for Using the Building as a Teaching Tool

Key takeaways include:

Identify new strategies and technologies to achieve net zero

Learn how to engage stakeholders with energy efficiency initiatives that also benefit your bottom line

Introduce school board policy that supports a district’s values around sustainability

Design learning environments to meet energy efficiency goals

Discover resources and tangible ways to pursue net zero for both new construction and existing buildings

Agenda:

9:00 a.m. – Registration

9:30 a.m. – Program

Welcome and introductions – John Johnson, DPI, Ben Austin, Findorff , Syed Abbas, Slipstream, and Matthew Matenaer, MGE

The Oregon School District Story – Andy Weiland, Oregon School District

Getting to Net Zero – Top 5 Steps You Can Take Today for New and Existing Buildings – Ben Austin, Findorff and Kevin Frost, Slipstream

Considering Embodied Carbon - Julia Pooler and Girl Scout Troops 1477 & 1952

10:15 a.m. – Breakout sessions and building tour

Energy Efficiency - Manus McDevitt, HGA, and Laura Blood Velotta, Findorff

Renewable Energy - Ben Austin, Findorff and Sam Dunaiski, RENEW Wisconsin

Energy Storage - Andy Weiland, Oregon School District, Alex Harris, HGA and Matt Matenaer, MGE

Broadening the Impact - Kerri Modjeski, Oregon School District; Chris Eger and Maria Welch, Bray Architects

11:30 am to noon - Grab lunch on us before you go!

Continuing Education Credits

This course will not be pre-approved for GBCI CE Hours or AIA LUs; however, if you believe the content is applicable to your credential, you can self-report credits (note that while AIA CES does accept self-reported education, some architecture licensing boards do not accept such courses).