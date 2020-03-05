Sustainability in the Coffee Industry

press release: How big is the footprint of your morning cup? In what ways can roasters and importers make the coffee industry more sustainable?

These are questions involving many aspects -- from agricultural and economic decisions made in growing regions, to choices in trans-shipment, roasting, packaging and sale of final product. Robert McClure from Just Coffee Cooperative will discuss how the Madison-based roaster assesses its economic, social and environmental impact, how it measures its carbon footprint, and what steps it takes to mitigate its potential adverse impacts as a business.