press release: The Low Technology Institute will be hosting the first annual Sustainability Skill Share June 1–2, 2019, in historic Cooksville, Wiscsonsin – just 25 minutes south of Madison. This event will bring together instructors and students interested in learning hands-on skills to help us house, clothe, and feed ourselves without fossil fuels. Dozens of classes are already confirmed on topics from fabric dying and wool spinning to carpentry and scything. Registration is open at the institute’s website: https://lowtechinstitute.org/.

Attendees at the skill share will have dozens of classes to chose from. Beekeeping, wood carving, mushroom growing, masonry, soap production, seed saving, and many more topics will be covered over two days. Wendigo, a local, family-owned restaurant that partners with local farmers for their ingredients, will provide the meals. In addition, Saturday evening will feature a folk music jam, documentary screening, and socializing. Tent and indoor accommodations are available right in Cooksville.

9 a.m. June 1--5 p.m. June 2, 2019, Low Technology Institute, 11927 W. State Road 59, Evansville, WI 53536. All classes will meet in the historic village of Cooksville at or near the institute.

RSVP: Class signup is now open and will close as they fill. Limited seats may be available up to the day of the event but are not guaranteed. Cost varies by class, some free components of weekend, too.

info@lowtechinstitute.org

https://lowtechinstitute.org/ workshops/sustainability- skill-share/