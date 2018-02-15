Sustainability, Supply Chains and Earth Stewardship: Convergences and Conflicts

press release: The Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and the Grainger Center for Supply Chain Management are partnering to host a public lecture on sustainability-focused business and conservation. Caitlin Clarke, senior supply chain fellow with The Nature Conservancy will share the stage with Daniel Hutter, chief sustainability officer with Spectrum Brands. They will discuss the strengths and weaknesses of sustainability management in the private sector, opportunities for innovation and partnerships in this area, and ongoing or persistent problems.

Caitlin Clarke is the senior fellow for corporate supply chains at The Nature Conservancy’s Center for Sustainability Science. Her work focuses on finding ways to solve large-scale environmental problems by aligning corporate procurement decisions with the Conservancy’s long-standing expertise in land management and conservation science. Her prior work in both the public and private sectors developed scientific, policy, and management responses to the global issue of illegal logging and associated trade. She graduated from Yale University in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in environmental studies.

Daniel is the chief sustainability officer for Spectrum Brands Inc. He is a member of Spectrum Brand’s legal team and brings 20 years of experience in corporate citizenship, international trade, government and regulatory affairs, and risk and compliance management. Prior to joining Spectrum Brands, he led enterprise supply chain risk, compliance, and environmental standards activities for Kohl’s. Throughout Hutter’s career, he has directed several prominent sustainability, risk, and technology engagements across Fortune 500 companies spanning retail, automotive, and chemical business sectors. Daniel serves on board positions with non-profit organizations Household and Personal Products Association, Clean Lakes Alliance, and Call2Recycle. Hutter acts as vice chairperson for the Washington, D.C., Roundtable on EHSS, and participates as a community/committee member in World 50, Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), and the National Electrical Manufactures Association (NEMA). Hutter received his BSE degree from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. Daniel holds a MBA degree from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee and a MEM degree from Duke University.