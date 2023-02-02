Wisconsin's Circular Bioeconomy: Sustainable Aviation Fuels and Biobased Chemicals

media release: This is the third of three workshops exploring the development of a circular bioeconomy ecosystem in which renewable and waste resources are used as raw materials, substituting biomass-based and recycled carbon for fossil carbon in energy and products. Developing these bio-based production chains and businesses could create jobs, help decarbonize Wisconsin industries, and promote statewide rural economic development.

Sustainable alternatives are needed to meet society’s growing demand for fuels and chemicals now sourced from petroleum. Fueling the aviation sector presents a particular challenge not easily solved by electrification or the renewable fuels currently available for on-road transportation. In addition, numerous chemicals that are the building blocks of a wide range of everyday products and materials are now made from fossil fuels. New technologies and industries are emerging to produce jet fuel and chemicals from waste sources and renewable biomass, and governments and industrial partners are investing to bring these sustainable alternatives to commercial scale.

Join us, either in-person or virtually, on Thursday, Feb. 2 to help identify and explore the gaps and opportunities of sustainable aviation fuels and biobased chemicals in Wisconsin and connect with other stakeholders of the bioeconomy. There is no cost to attend and breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Find more info on the speakers here: https://energy.wisc.edu/events/wi-bioeconomy-workshops/sustainable-aviation-fuels-and-biobased-chemicals-workshop