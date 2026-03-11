media release:

Join us for our April Sustainable Breakfast Series as we explore data centers.

Data centers are rapidly expanding across Wisconsin, with numerous projects in various stages of planning, proposal, and construction. Together we will explore how the growth of data centers intersects with climate goals, university research and innovation, energy partnerships between industry and local communities, and what this growth could mean for Wisconsin.

We will discuss the following topics:

A foundational insight into what are data centers and how they function

Contextualize the growth of data centers with the growth of artificial intelligence

Infrastructure, technology, and policy considerations surrounding data centers, with an eye towards sustainability

Areas of innovation that harness data centers to align with our sustainability goals

Through case studies we will highlight the environmental and social impacts, policy considerations, and how considerations for communities on how to prepare and engage with data center developments.

Presenters include:

Anna Haensch, Associate Research Professor at the Data Science Institute at UW-Madison

Kathy Kuntz, Director of the Dane County Office of Energy & Climate Change

Paul Robbins, Dean of the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at UW-Madison

Tuesday, April 14, 8:30AM—9:30AM

We will meet in person at the Spark Building, Starting Block Café (3rd Floor). Doors will open at 8 AM for networking.

Spark Building, Starting Block Café (3rd Floor)

821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Agenda

Breakfast & Networking 8:00—8:30 AM

Program 8:30—9:30 AM

Networking 9:30—10:00 AM

Scholarships

Complimentary tickets to all staff of member organizations. Sliding scale/scholarships also available for nonmembers. Please contact samantha@sustaindane.org to learn more.

Access

Doors to the building open at 8 AM, enter the building through the breezeway / main entrance (it’s on the SW side). Registering here gets you on our guest list, please bring a photo ID for possible front door confirmation with security.

Parking

Paid parking is available in the South Livingston Parking Garage attached to the Arts + Literature Lab building. 111 S Livingston St, Madison, WI 53703. Free street parking is generally available nearby.

Bus Routes

The Spark Building is accessible via bus routes A and B.