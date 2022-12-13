press release: Food Scraps Year In Review & Future

We are back in person again for our December Sustainable Breakfast Series. Join us in the StartingBlock Café for a panel conversation on the first year of the farmers' market food scraps program, review the lessons learned from the program and give your input on future opportunities for food scrap collection in our region.

Panelists include:

Sujata Gautam- Sustainability Engagement Coordinator at the Dane Country Department of Waste & Renewables

Bryan Johnson- Recycling Coordinator/Public Information Officer at the City of Madison Streets Division

Robert Pierce- Executive Director of Neighborhood Food Solutions

Jeanne Welch- Compost Intern with Sustain Dane

Lucia Hunt- Development and Partnerships Manager at Sustain Dane

The Sustainable Breakfast Series will include networking and breakfast from 8:00—8:30 AM, program 8:30—9:30 AM, and additional time for networking from 9:30 - 10:00 AM.