media release: Dive into stories of three different clean energy technologies with us at our April Sustainable Breakfast Series. What does it take to bring these innovations into the mainstream? In what ways are these technologies used today? What role do they or can they play in decarbonizing our economy?

Tuesday, April 15, 8:30AM—9:30AM

We will meet in person at the Spark Building, Starting Block Café (3rd Floor). Doors will open at 8 AM for networking.

Spark Building, Starting Block Café (3rd Floor)

821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Agenda

Breakfast & Networking 8:00—8:30 AM

Program 8:30—9:30 AM

Networking 9:30—10:00 AM

This session will explore three technologies at different stages of public adoption, through stories from multiple local organizations. We will learn about two emerging technologies: hydrogen cell powered generators and fusion energy, and also geothermal, which is currently used in homes and commercial buildings in Wisconsin and around the world.

Louis Liu from Rehlko will talk about their hydrogen generators that use hydrogen fuel cell technology to produce electricity, emitting zero emissions at the point of use. We will also hear from Christopher Peguero of Type One Energy and Robb Hughes from Realta Fusion about the exciting progress of fusion energy, how it is used today and future applications. And finally, James Tinjum from UW Madison will talk about the history of geothermal and the story of how it grew to be a viable green energy solution. Hear from these experts on the challenges, breakthroughs, and future opportunities shaping the energy landscape today.

Don't miss this chance to deepen your understanding of these sustainable energy technologies and their role in our future! This program is sponsored by Realta Fusion.