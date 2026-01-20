media release: The past two decades have been Wisconsin's warmest on record, and the 2010s have been the wettest on record. From various out of season weather events, it’s clear that Wisconsin’s climate is shifting. Join us for the first Sustainable Breakfast Series of 2026 as we explore how climate change is reshaping our weather from a meteorological perspective and what it means for our communities.

Spark Building, Starting Block Café (3rd Floor). 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Agenda

Breakfast & Networking 8:00—8:30 AM

Program 8:30—9:30 AM

Networking 9:30—10:00 AM

We’ll hear from Amanda Latham, Climate Outreach Specialist for the Wisconsin State Climatology Office, for an approachable look at the science of weather, a historical context, and the factors that impact weather systems. She’ll also offer insights into how climate scientists and forecasters are adapting, and what communities should be paying attention to in the years ahead.

Join us for our February Sustainable Breakfast Series to learn more about shifting weather patterns and how these changes impact our community.

Amanda Latham, climate outreach specialist for the Wisconsin State Climatology Office

Amanda has a background in science communication, having worked as a broadcast meteorologist for five years after completing a B.S. in atmospheric and oceanic science from UW-Madison. At the state climate office, she works to design, promote, and support educational programming and outreach to help partners understand and adapt to weather and climate challenges in Wisconsin.

Scholarships

Complimentary tickets to all staff of member organizations. Sliding scale/scholarships also available for nonmembers. Please contact samantha@sustaindane.org to learn more.

Access

Doors to the building open at 8 AM, enter the building through the breezeway / main entrance (it’s on the SW side). Registering here gets you on our guest list, please bring a photo ID for possible front door confirmation with security.

Parking

Paid parking is available in the South Livingston Parking Garage attached to the Arts + Literature Lab building. 111 S Livingston St, Madison, WI 53703. Free street parking is generally available nearby.

Bus Routes

The Spark Building is accessible via bus routes A and B.