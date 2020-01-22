press release: Join us to learn about the findings and recommendations of the new plan and how you can be a part of successful implementation.

Sustainable Breakfast Series: Dane County Climate Action Plan

Join us to learn about the findings and recommendations of the new plan (to be released January 2020) and how you can be a part of successful implementation. Be among the first people in our community to learn about the plan via speakers from the Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change (OECC). Take a look at the new OECC website to learn more.

Agenda

8:00-8:30 Networking & light breakfast

8:30-9:30 Program

9:30-10:00 Tour of HotelRED (optional)

HotelRED is located on the corner of Regent and Monroe, across the street from Camp Randall Stadium. They are offering complementary valet parking for our guests. The hotel is half a block from the Regent & N Breese bus stop (stop ID: 0533, routes 06 and 07), and right on the Southwest Commuter Path. Plan your trip.