media release: Mussel Up for Water Conservation

Join us for our July Sustainable Breakfast Series about mussels and wildlife and water conservation.

Mussel Up for Water Conservation

Freshwater mussels are vital to healthy water ecosystems, yet they are often overlooked in conversations around wildlife conservation. Wisconsin is home to more than 50 native mussel species, some of which can live for over a century. These remarkable animals play a critical role in maintaining water quality by continuously filtering water as they feed and breathe. However, nearly half of the state’s native mussel species are endangered due to habitat loss and the spread of invasive species like zebra mussels. Protecting freshwater mussels plays a key role in supporting the health of our local lakes and rivers.

Join us as we explore the science and stewardship shaping mussel conservation in Wisconsin including:

Insights into local freshwater mussel biology, their history in our region, and their role in cleaning our waterways

Mussel conservation efforts and the challenges and opportunities facing this endangered animal

Strategies for building empathy and public engagement around animal protection including connections with mussels

Tuesday, July 21, 8:30AM—9:30AM

We will meet in person at the Spark Building, Starting Block Café (3rd Floor). Doors will open at 8 AM for networking.

Spark Building, Starting Block Café (3rd Floor)

821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Agenda

Breakfast & Networking 8:00—8:30 AM

Program 8:30—9:30 AM

Networking 9:30—10:00 AM

Courtney Cordova

Interpretation Coordinator, Henry Vilas Zoo

Courtney Cordova is the Interpretation Coordinator at Henry Vilas Zoo and will teach about the art of mission focused messaging. Courtney’s experience in interpretation helps people move beyond fun facts to create deep meaningful connections between the public and wildlife. In this talk we will go through empathy best practices utilizing research-backed methods that will help foster compassion and change perspectives to gain momentum in conservation for freshwater mussels. Whether working in a zoo, a clinic, or the field, learning to speak for the animals to a human audience is an important skill!

Jordan Richard

Endangered Species Biologist, US Fish and Wildlife Service

Jordan Richard is an Endangered Species Biologist with the US Fish and Wildlife Service. He serves a dual role as an aquatic species specialist for the Southwestern Virginia Field Office and leader of the Aquatic Conservation and Disease Cooperative at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Jordan previously worked in Brazil studying Arapaima before coming to USFWS in 2016, where he earned a PhD in cooperation with UW-Madison studying the epidemiology of mass mortality events in the world's most imperiled animals. In this talk we will cover the largely unknown world of mussel disease outbreaks and new efforts to slow the accelerating rate of extinctions in the under-appreciated heroes of freshwater ecosystems.

Lisie Kitchel

Conservation Biologist, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Lisie Kitchel was trained as an Aquatic Ecologist and works as a Conservation Biologist for the Wisconsin DNR in the Bureau of Natural Heritage Conservation where her work focuses primarily on our native mussels. She has been chasing our native mussels around the state for 20 years. Conservation of mussels is her passion and one which she enjoys sharing with others.

Scholarships

Complimentary tickets to all staff of member organizations. Sliding scale/scholarships also available for nonmembers. Please contact samantha@sustaindane.org to learn more.

Access

Doors to the building open at 8 AM, enter the building through the breezeway / main entrance (it’s on the SW side). Registering here gets you on our guest list, please bring a photo ID for possible front door confirmation with security.

Parking

Paid parking is available in the South Livingston Parking Garage attached to the Arts + Literature Lab building. 111 S Livingston St, Madison, WI 53703. Free street parking is generally available nearby.

Bus Routes

The Spark Building is accessible via bus routes A and B.