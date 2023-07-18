media release: Join us for the February Sustainable Breakfast Series. We will meet in person at the Spark Building, Starting Block Café (3rd Floor). Doors will open at 8 AM for networking.

What’s up with the bees? Pollinator conservation in a human-dominated world

Bee and pollinator declines are headline news, prompting questions among scientists, farmers, policy-makers and the public at large about what is causing these declines, what it means for us, and what we can do about it. Dr. Claudio Gratton will take about the state of the science and ways to move forward in conserving pollinators in our landscapes.

Dr. Gratton has been on the faculty in the entomology department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison since 2003. His research group works on the relationships between insects that are considered beneficial to people such as bees and lady beetles, and crops and how they can be conserved and enhanced in our landscapes. He has been part of bee and butterfly conservation efforts in the state including helping coordinate the State of Wisconsin’s Pollinator Protection Plan. Claudio is currently co-lead of the USDA-funded Grassland 2.0, a project that works to support community networks to envision and help move towards future agricultural systems that support people and the environment.

Dr. Gratton is a native of Italy but grew up in Illinois where he received his BS in Biology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (1991) followed by a PhD in Entomology from the University of California – Berkeley (1997).

