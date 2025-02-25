Sustainable Breakfast Series

media release: Join us for an inspiring program focused on our leap forward in sustainable transit. Featuring two expert speakers, Mike Rusch from Metro Transit will explore the transformative impact of the new bus system and Zia Brucaya from Greater Madison MPO will highlight sustainable transit resources and emerging opportunities. Learn all about the launch of the all-electric Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, new fare payment, and new bus tracking. Engage with the RoundTrip program, which supports individuals and employers in making sustainable transportation choices.