ONLINE: Sustainable Breakfast Series

press release:

How can we reimagine our built environment while prioritizing health, equity, and accessibility? Join us for an opportunity to learn about how intentional design and operation of our buildings can impact environmental and social wellbeing. Our panel of local experts from the architecture, engineering, and facility management fields will explore how we can respond to a rapidly changing world by creating a resilient built environment for our community.

What type of spaces promote environmental health and employee health? How does our built environment intersect with equity? What will it take to create healthy buildings? Learn how we can enhance the built environment at our offices and homes.

Wellness & The Built Environment

Tuesday, October 13

Program 8:30AM—9:30AM

Networking 8:00—8:30 & 9:30—10:00

Online Webinar, access link available upon registration.