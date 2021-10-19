ONLINE: Sustainable Breakfast Series

press release: For the October Sustain Dane Sustainable Breakfast Series we are featuring a panel of emerging leaders who will share how they are approaching sustainability and climate action. The conversations will cover their journeys, the causes they are championing, and how they encourage others to get involved.

The panel consists of three young leaders:

Daphne Wu , Middleton High School student and Founder of Dane County Youth Environmental Committee

, Middleton High School student and Founder of Dane County Youth Environmental Committee Isabel LoDuca , University of Michigan student and American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate Social Impact Intern

, University of Michigan student and American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate Social Impact Intern Yvett Sanchez , University of Wisconsin-Madison student and Co-President of Re-Wear It Wisco (a student organization promoting sustainable fashion)

Moderator Kalyanna (Yanna) Williams, Founder & Director of K. Williams Consulting and Dear Diary Mentoring for Black Girls will join them in conversation.

Hear about what led them to take action and the change they are effecting in our own back yards. Audience members will have an opportunity for Q & A following the presentations.

Agenda

Program 8:30—9:30AM

Networking 9:30—10:00AM