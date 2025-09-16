Sustainable Breakfast Series

media release: What’s beneath our feet has the power to reduce climate change. Join us for a conversation on carbon sequestration—what it is, how it works, and how we’re using it locally to reach climate goals. We’ll hear from Gregg Sanford, UW–Madison professor, who will break down the science of capturing and storing carbon. Additionally, Michelle Probst from Dane County Parks will share real-world examples of how our local sequestration projects are making a measurable difference. Learn how local land management is playing a role in the County’s climate neutrality commitment and how nature-based solutions can be part of a healthier, more resilient future. Leave with a better understanding of sequestration and how it connects to the land and water that we all share.

Agenda

Breakfast & Networking 8:00—8:30 AM

Program 8:30—9:30 AM

Networking 9:30—10:00 AM

Gregg Sanford is an assistant professor in the Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. As an agroecologist and soil scientist, his research focuses on diverse agricultural systems and the impact that long-term management choices in such systems have on ecosystem services such as yield, soil health, soil organic carbon, and other system performance metrics like profitability. Much of Dr. Sanford’s research is directed toward the role agroecosystems can play in climate change adaptation by building stable and resilient agricultural landscapes, as well as the critical role such landscapes have in mitigating rising levels of anthropogenic greenhouse gases via the stabilization and accrual of organic carbon in soils.

Michelle Probst (she/her) is a land & water scientist with the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department, where she works to quantify ecosystem service metrics that support climate resilience and conservation. Much of her recent work has focused on measuring soil carbon sequestration in prairie restorations within Dane County Parks and evaluating conservation practices on private lands through Dane County’s Continuous Cover Program.

Michelle has been fortunate to work on soil and water conservation issues through her roles at UW–Madison Division of Extension, the WI Dept. of Natural Resources, UW–Stevens Point, and now Dane County. She has a deep passion for soil science and enjoys sharing that enthusiasm with others in hopes of building greater awareness and appreciation for the value of healthy soils. Michelle holds a B.S. in Soil and Land Management from UW–Stevens Point and an M.S. in Agronomy from Kansas State University.