media release: Our September Sustainable Breakfast Series will feature an expert panel on the topic of air quality.

Tuesday, September 19, 8:30AM—9:30AM, we will meet in person at the Spark Building, Starting Block Café (3rd Floor), 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703. Doors will open at 8 AM for networking.

Agenda

Breakfast & Networking 8:00—8:30AM

Program 8:30—9:30AM

Networking 9:30—10:00AM

Air Quality Expert Panel: A Breathable Future

Join us for an exploration of the critical issue of air quality at the “A Breathable Future” September Sustainable Breakfast Series. This event brings together a panel of air quality experts who will dive into the latest insight from the Canadian Wildfires, history of the clean air act, the connection between air quality and public health, and relations to workplace well-being.

This summer, our community experienced first-hand the impacts of wildfire on air quality. It has led to elevated levels of pollutants gaining national attention and inspiring action. More people are now showing an increased interest in understanding air quality. Gain knowledge of air quality fundamentals and how that shapes the air we breathe.

Panelists include Brad Pierce, the director of UW-Madison Space, Science and Engineering Center, Cristina Carvajal, Founder of Wisconsin EcoLatinos, Brianna Denk, DNR Air Quality Planning and Standards Section Chief, and Christopher Peguero, DEI Program Manager at Promega.

Complimentary tickets to all staff of member organizations. Sliding scale/scholarships also available for nonmembers. Please contact lorenza@sustaindane.org to learn more.

Doors to the building open at 8 AM, enter the building through the breezeway / main entrance (it’s on the SE side). Registering here gets you on our guest list, please bring a photo ID for possible front door confirmation with security.

Paid parking is available in the South Livingston Parking Garage attached to the Arts + Literature Lab building. 111 S Livingston St, Madison, WI 53703. Free street parking is generally available nearby.

T﻿he Spark Building is accessible via bus routes 6,15, and 23 at stops 1392 and 1927.

Featured Speakers

Robert (Brad) Pierce is the director of the UW-Madison Space Science and Engineering Center (SSEC) and a professor in the UW-Madison Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences (AOS) Department. He received his Ph.D. and master of science from UW-Madison in meteorology and was a physical scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) within the Advanced Satellite Products Branch on the UW-Madison campus. Prior to NOAA, he was a senior research scientist within the Atmospheric Sciences Division at the NASA Langley Research Center. He has more than 25 years of experience in global and regional atmospheric composition modeling, data assimilation, and forecasting support for airborne field campaigns studying the chemistry of the atmosphere, including studies of stratospheric ozone loss and tropospheric pollution. In 2017 he led the Lake Michigan Ozone Study, which was a collaborative, multi‐agency field study of ozone chemistry and meteorology along the Wisconsin‐Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline using a combination of aircraft, ground‐based and ship‐based measurements.

Brianna Denk, air quality planning and standards section chief, WI DNR Air Management Program: The Air Management Program is charged with implementing state and federal rules regulating air quality and ensuring Wisconsin attains national air quality standards. In her five years with the Air Management Program, Brianna was been closely involved in developing the program’s ozone strategy, reviewing and implementing EPA rules, facilitating multi-state technical and policy discussions, and developing the statewide greenhouse gas emissions inventory. Prior to her time with the DNR, Brianna received her master of science degree in science, technology, and environmental policy from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota.

Cristina Carvajal is the founder and executive director of Wisconsin EcoLatinos, a non-profit organization that strives to assist the Latino community in Wisconsin in combatting environmental hazards and advocates for a just and sustainable environment. Cristina’s Petroleum and Environmental Engineering background has provided her with a distinctive outlook on environmental preservation. She is a member of several committees, including the Sustainable Madison Committee, the Lake Monona Waterfront Ad-hoc Committee, and the UW Public Health Institute Advisory Committee.

Christopher Peguero is the diversity, equity, and inclusion program manager at Promega. Together with our DE&I team, Christopher has worked to educate and create inclusivity for employee resource groups such as MegaPride, AAPI, Health Equity & People with Disabilities, LatinX/Indigenous, and Allyship. Christopher is a Wisconsin Native—of the Menominee Nation and grew up in Green Bay. He completed his undergraduate degree at UW-Stevens Point in 1999. He then moved to the Pacific Northwest to start his career, working in the environmental non-profit sector (often at the intersection of environmental justice and equity) before making his way back to WI.