Sustainable Business Council Annual Conference

media release: The Sustainable Business Council (SBC) is pleased to announce its 19th Annual Conference, taking place November 17-18, 2026, in Madison, Wisconsin. As the premier B2B sustainability event in the Upper Midwest, the conference will bring together business leaders, sustainability practitioners, innovators, and changemakers for two days of learning, connection, and action centered on this year's theme: Leveraging Partnerships for Momentum.

Organizations today are navigating increasing expectations from customers, employees, investors, and communities while facing complex business challenges that require collaboration and innovation. The 2026 SBC Conference explores how partnerships across functions, sectors, organizations, and value chains can accelerate progress, strengthen resilience, and create lasting business value. Through real-world case studies, site tours, peer exchange, and practical tools, attendees will gain actionable insights they can immediately apply within their organizations.

"The challenges and opportunities facing organizations today cannot be solved alone," said Jessy Servi Ortiz, Executive Director of the Sustainable Business Council. "This conference is about bringing people together to learn from one another, build meaningful relationships, and discover how collaboration can create momentum for stronger businesses, healthier communities, and a more resilient economy."

The SBC Annual Conference is where connection, inspiration, and action converge, helping organizations move beyond ideas and into implementation.

Attendees will:

Gain insight into sustainability trends and proven business strategies.

Learn from peers through real-world case studies and candid conversations.

Discover actionable solutions to drive measurable progress.

Build meaningful connections with sustainability leaders across industries.

Conference Highlights

November 17: Community Impact Day

Conference activities kick off with Community Impact Day, featuring tours, workshops, networking opportunities, and the Sustainability Impact & Leadership Celebration, bringing participants together to explore sustainability in action while recognizing leadership and achievement across Wisconsin.

November 18: Annual SBC Conference

The full-day conference will feature keynote presentations, breakout sessions, exhibitor networking, and peer learning opportunities organized around three content tracks:

Governance & Leadership

Society, Workforce & Business Value

Environmental Stewardship

Each track will offer content tailored to organizations at different stages of their journey, including Emerging, Accelerating, and Transforming levels.

Registration Open

Early bird registration is now open through October 31, 2026. Business leaders, sustainability professionals, operations managers, human resources leaders, supply chain professionals, consultants, nonprofit leaders, students, and anyone interested in creating positive business impact are encouraged to attend.

For conference details, sponsorship opportunities, agenda information, and registration, visit SBC Conference Website at https://www.wisconsinsustainability.com/2026-conference

About the Sustainable Business Council

The Sustainable Business Council (SBC) is a Wisconsin-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping businesses integrate sustainable practices that create value for organizations, communities, and the environment. Through peer learning, networking, education, consulting services, and the Green Masters Program, SBC supports organizations in advancing responsible business practices while strengthening long-term competitiveness and resilience.