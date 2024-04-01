Polymer Electrolytes for Next Generation Li Metal Batteries

Wisconsin Energy Institute 1552 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726

media release: 3:30-4:30pm, Room 1115 Wisconsin Energy Institute and online. Registration is requested for in-person attendance and required for online attendance. You can register for any and all Spring 2024 seminars in this series (in-person, online, or both) using this registration link: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/webinar/register/6017059609811/WN_ZWC2s6t1Sle26t-dIlMcxQ

  • Whitney Loo, assistant professor of chemical and biological engineering 

Abstract:

While the recent advances in Li-ion batteries have led to the dramatic growth in electrification of mobile technologies, the next generation of rechargeable batteries will require significantly higher energy densities. Polymer electrolytes have been widely studied as replacements for currently used liquid electrolytes in next-generation lithium metal batteries. Polymer electrolytes are comprised of mixtures of polymers and salt molecules that can form stable interfaces with Li metal to enable “all solid” batteries with significantly higher energy densities than the Li-ion batteries used today. However, their widescale adoption is limited by their decreased ion transport properties when compared to liquids and inherent safety concerns with Li-metal anodes. In this presentation, we will discuss the basics of polymer electrolytes and present the most important questions that researchers are currently working to answer. We will also highlight two promising applications of polymer electrolytes to demonstrate how they are an advantageous replacement for liquid electrolytes. 

