Harnessing Microbial Evolution to Transform Plant Biomass into Biofuels

media release: The Wisconsin Energy Institute helps facilitate a seminar series focused on UW–Madison expertise in sustainable energy. The series provides students and the public with the opportunity to explore sustainable energy solutions, learn about the challenges facing sustainable energy, and interact with experts from across campus.

April 13: Trey Sato, senior scientist at the Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center and Wisconsin Energy Institute at UW-Madison

Abstract

Biofuels produced by microbes from plant biomass offer a promising route to renewable energy. However, this approach faces significant challenges. Plant materials are naturally resistant to breakdown, and the resulting compounds can inhibit microbial growth, limiting the efficiency and overall yield of biofuel production. These barriers have so far prevented biofuels from becoming broadly cost-competitive. Adaptive Laboratory Evolution (ALE) is one means of developing microbial strains with novel traits that improve biofuel production from deconstructed plant material. In this talk, I will provide a brief overview of the Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center’s mission to provide the scientific information needed to develop a resilient biofuel and bioproduct economy. I will then discuss how my lab utilized ALE to develop yeast strains with improved abilities to convert sugars and tolerate inhibitory compounds in deconstructed plant material. This work highlights how evolutionary approaches can help unlock the potential of renewable bioenergy.

This seminar is offered online via Zoom webinar, and registration is required. You can register once and receive access to all seven spring 2026 seminars using this registration link:

https://uwmadison.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PxJ_fTTzT4iCsQDmX0UgTQ

Catch up on past seminars

Miss out on attending a past seminar or want to rewatch one you were particularly interested in? You can find all of our past live-streamed seminars on the Sustainable Energy Seminar Series playlist on our YouTube channel.