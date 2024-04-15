media release: 3:30-4:30pm, Room 1115 Wisconsin Energy Institute and online. Registration is requested for in-person attendance and required for online attendance. You can register for any and all Spring 2024 seminars in this series (in-person, online, or both) using this registration link: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/ webinar/register/ 6017059609811/WN_ ZWC2s6t1Sle26t-dIlMcxQ

April 15: Revealing the Unknown Dynamics of High-Energy-Density Batteries

Fang Liu, assistant professor, materials science and engineering

Abstract:

High-energy density batteries will play a remarkable role in hurdling global climate change. My research focuses on the fundamental understanding of their electrochemical reaction mechanisms and the design of materials, protocols, and characterization tools to enable their safe operations over long-term use. First, I will discuss the previously overlooked dynamics of detached lithium metal filaments during battery operations. This discovery leads to recovering lost capacities in lithium-metal batteries and enables fast charging in lithium-ion batteries. Next, I will introduce a characterization tool for the onboard battery health monitoring based on pressure evolutions. In addition to capturing the early signs of battery failure, this pressure-sensing system offers new insights into the battery degradation process. Combining fundamental study and the rational design of materials/protocols/ characterization tools opens broad opportunities for a clean energy future.