Sustainable Energy Seminar Series
Wisconsin Energy Institute 1552 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
media release: 3:30-4:30pm, Room 1115 Wisconsin Energy Institute and Online
Charging toward better batteries… but why? And how?
- Eric Kazyak, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, UW-Madison
Abstract: Lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) have dramatically changed the way we interact and communicate with the world. Nearly ubiquitous in phones, laptops, scooters, e-bikes, electric vehicles, and becoming increasingly common for grid-scale storage, these batteries enable high efficiency, reversible storage of electrical energy for use on-demand. Electrification/
- Upcoming seminar details can be found here: https://energy.wisc.edu/
events/seminar-series
- Archives of past seminars can be found here: https://energy.wisc.edu/
events/seminar-series-archive
- The YouTube video playlist of past seminars can be found here: https://youtube.com/playlist?
list= PL5KvDvGhamVophFSGmWflU0PHpAPo oO-u