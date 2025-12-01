Pathways to Deep Resilience: Integrating Mental Wellbeing into Environmental & Climate Action

media release: The Wisconsin Energy Institute helps facilitate a seminar series focused on UW–Madison expertise in sustainable energy. The series provides students and the public with the opportunity to explore sustainable energy solutions, learn about the challenges facing sustainable energy, and interact with experts from across campus.

Join us on December 1 at 3:30 p.m. for this Sustainable Energy Seminar presentation by Dekila Chungyalpa, director of the Loka Initiative at UW-Madison.

Abstract

What do we and our societal systems need to transform given how we are at the edge of a planetary precipice with a cascade of environmental and climate crises ahead of us? Dekila Chungyalpa, the founding director of the Loka Initiative at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has spent 25+ years working on global conservation and climate strategies, and specifically with with faith leaders and culture keepers of Indigenous traditions for the last 15 years, collaborating on solutions that answer this question. Dekila will share some of the lessons she learned doing this work and how her realizations led her to combine inner, community, and ecological resilience as one broad vision on Deep Resilience for the Loka Initiative. She will share Loka’s Deep Resilience framework and how their research on inner resilience building practices that address ecological emotions such as eco-anxiety and climate distress demonstrates the importance of emotional regulation, Nature-connectedness, and community building.

This seminar is offered online via Zoom webinar, and registration is required. You can register once and receive access to all seven Fall 2025 seminars using this registration link:

https://uwmadison.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ 5CGVsuRWSG27hgWKjWNNRw

Catch up on past seminars

Miss out on attending a past seminar or want to rewatch one you were particularly interested in? You can find all of our past live-streamed seminars on the Sustainable Energy Seminar Series playlist on our YouTube channel.