Air Quality and Public Health Impacts of Low-Carbon Technology Production and Use: Metals and Ammonia

Sagar Rathod, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences

Abstract:

A transition to low-carbon energy should not come at a cost to the local environment and human population. In this talk, Rathod will present two examples where mining and smelting metals for future solar and wind energy demand, and the use of ammonia in the shipping sector, could lead to considerable air quality and public health issues in mining areas and large ports. He will highlight the justice and equity considerations critical to these transitions, focusing on who bears the air-quality burden.

