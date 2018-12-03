press release: Energy Management at the U.S. Navy

In a free public seminar at 3:30 PM on December 3rd, in room 1115 of the Wisconsin Energy Institute, UW–Madison Commanding Officer and Professor of Naval Science Greg Zacharski will give a talk on energy management in the U.S. Navy.

Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

3:30-4:30 p.m., Wisconsin Energy Institute, Room 1115

The Wisconsin Energy Institute is helping facilitate a series of seminars focused on University of Wisconsin–Madison expertise in sustainable energy. The series will allow students and the public to explore sustainable energy solutions from the small to large, learn about the challenges facing sustainable energy and interact with experts from across campus. If you would like to receive email notifications for upcoming seminars, send an email to join-energy-seminar@lists.wisc.edu.