press release: Unravelling the unsteady fluid dynamics in wind and hydrokinetic energy systems

Jennifer Franck, assistant professor of engineering physics

Abstract: This presentation will introduce state-of-the-art fluid mechanics modelling efforts behind two systems: 1) an oscillating foil for marine hydrokinetic energy, 2) an H-Darrieus turbine design for wind and hydrokinetic energy. Oscillating foils offer an alternative to the more common rotation-based turbine design, with lower tip speeds and less entanglement, and thus more environmentally friendly to local flora and fauna. Another advantage of the oscillating motion is the coherent and structured downstream wake comprised of alternating vortices. Inspired by fish schooling or birds flying in a V-formation, these vortices can be manipulated to enhance the energy of downstream foils when placed in optimal array configurations. Likewise, the H-Darrieus system will also shed energy-packed vortices during its rotational cycle. Modeling efforts will be discussed that are able to arrange such turbines to constructively interact with one another, and also how to optimize the timing of the vortex for optimal power production.

Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

3:30-4:30 p.m., Wisconsin Energy Institute, Room 1115

The Wisconsin Energy Institute is helping facilitate a series of seminars focused on University of Wisconsin–Madison expertise in sustainable energy. The series will allow students and the public to explore sustainable energy solutions from the small to large, learn about the challenges facing sustainable energy and interact with experts from across campus.