ONLINE: Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

media release: Our first Sustainable Energy Seminar of the Spring 2022 semester will take place on Monday, January 31, with a guest presentation on energy policy under the Trump administration from Shanti Gamper-Rabindran, who is an Associate Professor in the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh.

Until further notice, this seminar will remain online (Zoom webinar) for all public participants (there will be a handful of enrolled students attending in person).

Our next Sustainable Energy Seminar will take place on Monday, February 28. Registration is required via Zoom at this link:

Monday, February 28

3:30-4:30pm, Online

Fuels from renewable electricity: Controlling kinetic branching in CO2 reduction electrocatalysis

Marcel Schreier, Assistant Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering

Abstract:

The electrochemical reduction of CO2 to CO, methane and ethylene presents an attractive route for transforming renewable energy into fuels. However, the lack of selective, active, and inexpensive catalyst materials remains a key hurdle to widespread application of this process. Guided by mechanistic insight into the origin of electrocatalytic activity and selectivity on metal surfaces, the seminar will introduce design principles for controlling kinetic branchpoints in CO2 reduction reactions. Specifically, I will discuss how CO2 conversion to CO can be modulated by the molecular structure of cations in the electrolyte as well as the presence of atomic layer deposition (ALD) coatings on copper. I will then show how non-aqueous model systems enable a fundamental understanding of CO to hydrocarbon conversion, which can be further exploited to modulate both the rate and the ratio of ethylene and methane production.