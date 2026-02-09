Fluid Mechanics in Marine Energy

media release: The Wisconsin Energy Institute helps facilitate a seminar series focused on UW–Madison expertise in sustainable energy. The series provides students and the public with the opportunity to explore sustainable energy solutions, learn about the challenges facing sustainable energy, and interact with experts from across campus.

Feb. 9: Jennifer Franck, associate professor of mechanical engineering at UW-Madison.

Marine energy is a form of renewable energy that utilizes the moving water from waves, ocean currents, river flows, and flows other naturally occurring thermal or saline gradients in the ocean. This technology is less developed than wind or solar, but has enormous potential in the US and worldwide. This presentation will first give an overview of some of the promising marine energy technologies, then talk specifically about two types of marine energy converters, cross-flow turbines and oscillating hydrofoils. In particular, the unsteady fluid mechanics such as dynamic stall and vortex formation will be discussed in terms of how they can benefit the operation and control of energy converters, and boost power extraction.

This seminar is offered online via Zoom webinar, and registration is required.

https://uwmadison.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PxJ_fTTzT4iCsQDmX0UgTQ

