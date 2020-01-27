press release:

Deriving value from biofuel byproducts: Lignin valorization with Novosphingobium aromaticivorans

Daniel Noguera, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering

In this Sustainable Energy Seminar Prof. Noguera will discuss the potential for creating valuable chemicals from lignin, which is an abundant but tough polymer found in plant biomass. Scientists at the Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center engineered a microbe, Novosphingobium aromaticivorans DSM12444, to convert multiple lignin-derived aromatics into a single chemical called 2-pyrone-4,6-dicarboxylic acid (PDC), a potential precursor for making polyester, epoxy adhesives, and other bioplast

Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

3:30-4:30 p.m., Wisconsin Energy Institute, Room 1115

