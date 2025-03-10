Monitoring and Maintaining Grid Stability

media release: New this semester: Wisconsin Energy Institute Sustainable Energy Seminar Series for spring 2025 is now only offered online via Zoom webinar (i.e. there is no in-person option). Registration is required for online attendance. You can register once and receive access to all seven Spring 2025 seminars using this registration link: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/ webinar/register/ 4917374980306/WN_hfFavCVsQ_ umZeC2zaH1tg

March 10 speaker: Bernie Lesieutre, professor of electrical and computer engineering at UW-Madison

Abstract: The electric power grid runs on a continental scale using sophisticated controls to maintain stability. This is becoming increasingly challenging with trends in changes to main grid components. On the supply side, many new renewable energy sources connect to the grid through power electronic interfaces, and on the end-use side, very large loads such as data centers are appearing with largely unknown characteristics. These inverter-based resources (IBRs) and large loads are expected to stress grid operations. In this presentation we review these issues, and present some of our work on monitoring the grid through phasor measurement units to detect vulnerable operating conditions.

