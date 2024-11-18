What do Green Buildings Say? Leveraging Sustainable Buildings to Promote Sustainable Behaviors

media release: 3:30-4:30pm, Room 1115 Wisconsin Energy Institute and online. This event is offered both in-person at the Wisconsin Energy Institute and online through Zoom Webinar. If attending online, registration is required. Click here to register for this and all other webinars as part of the Sustainable Energy Seminar series in Fall 2024.

Erin Hamilton, assistant professor of design studies at UW-Madison.

Architectural design choices impact not only the environment but also the behaviors of building occupants. Green buildings communicate environmental responsibility through both formal (e.g., signage, guided tours) and informal methods, such as natural materials, green roofs, and energy-efficient design elements. Together, these design choices create an atmosphere that can influence occupant awareness and shape sustainable behaviors. In this presentation, we will explore the formal to informal and active to passive ways that green buildings communicate sustainability and the opportunities to support occupant environmental education.

