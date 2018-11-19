press release: Energy and Sustainability Opportunities with Magnetically Levitated Motors

UW–Madison Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Eric Severson will discuss advanced electric machines for efficient energy conversion.

Abstract: We each interact with no fewer than a dozen different electric motors every day. These electromechanical devices have become fundamental to our existence, pumping the water we drink, generating the electricity we use, aiding in heating and cooling our homes, and even providing our means for transportation. Electric motors are estimated to consume 45% of global electric energy, making them the single biggest consumer of electric power and an important technology to target for efficiency improvements in an effort to decrease our global energy footprint. Typically the first point of failure in electric motors, and a source of significant energy loss, is the bearing system used to support the motor's shaft.

This talk will investigate using magnetic levitation to eliminate bearings from motor systems and create ultra-efficient, high speed, "bearingless" motors. This technology is specifically targeted towards overcoming obstacles in bearingless motor technology so that it can be used in large systems across the industrial and energy sectors where it has the potential to offer tremendous energy savings, size reductions, and intelligent, self-monitoring capabilities. A new type of motor winding technology, referred to as "dual purpose no voltage" windings, is proposed to overcome critical challenges that limit the efficiency and manufacturability of legacy bearingless motor systems. The proposed windings are able to re-use the electric motor's coils to create magnetic levitation forces on the shaft in addition to torque. The end result is a highly integrated, electromechanical device that is easy to manufacture and uses little raw material.

Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

3:30-4:30 p.m., Wisconsin Energy Institute, Room 1115

The Wisconsin Energy Institute is helping facilitate a series of seminars focused on University of Wisconsin–Madison expertise in sustainable energy. The series will allow students and the public to explore sustainable energy solutions from the small to large, learn about the challenges facing sustainable energy and interact with experts from across campus. If you would like to receive email notifications for upcoming seminars, send an email to join-energy-seminar@lists.wisc.edu.