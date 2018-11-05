press release:How Should We Design Subsidies for Investment in Clean Energy? Insights from Economics

Sarah Johnston, Assistant Professor, Agricultural and Applied Economics

Abstract: Subsidies for clean energy investment are ubiquitous. I discuss the economic rationale for these subsidies as well as how to best design them. As an example, I discuss the design of the production tax credit, a large subsidy for investment in wind energy. I present my research on two features of this subsidy and their impact on its effectiveness. I close by discussing the current state of federal subsidies for wind and solar energy.

Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

3:30-4:30 p.m., Wisconsin Energy Institute, Room 1115

