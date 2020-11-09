Wisconsin Energy Institute talk: "Energy Demand Management Programs for the Future: Their Purpose, Measurement and Political Economy," by professor Bill Provencher.

press release: Due to COVID-19 we are unable to hold the Sustainable Energy Seminar Series in person for the foreseeable future. However, we will be holding our biweekly seminars online through WebEx for the Fall semester, and you are encouraged to participate through that platform.

Registration is required to attend each web seminar. You can register for upcoming seminars at this link: https://uwmadison.webex.com/ uwmadison/onstage/g.php?PRID= 06fbd951f9456e74eb65be4a0cef5e 4b

This gives you the option of registering for individual seminars or multiple seminars at once. As details for future talks become available, they will be posted on the same registration page.

Upcoming seminar details can be found here: https://energy.wisc.edu/ events/seminar-series

Archives of past seminars can be found here: https://energy.wisc.edu/ events/seminar-series-archive

Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

3:30-4:30 p.m., Wisconsin Energy Institute, Room 1115 (when in-person lectures resume)

The Wisconsin Energy Institute is helping facilitate a series of seminars focused on University of Wisconsin–Madison expertise in sustainable energy. The series will allow students and the public to explore sustainable energy solutions from the small to large, learn about the challenges facing sustainable energy and interact with experts from across campus. If you would like to receive email notifications for upcoming seminars, send an email to join-energy-seminar@lists.wisc.edu.