Clean Hydrogen - Beyond Transportation

Join us on October 7 at 3:30 p.m. for this Sustainable Energy Seminar presentation by Dr. Anurag Mandalika, assistant professor - research in the Center for Energy Studies at Louisiana State University.

Abstract

"Clean" hydrogen has the potential to reduce emissions from several applications and is considered to be one of the enablers of industrial decarbonization. The United States currently produces ~10 million metric tons per year (MMT/yr) of "grey hydrogen" from natural gas for a variety of industrial applications, which has a high carbon intensity (kg CO2e/ kg H2). Alternate hydrogen production (e.g., "green" from electrolysis of water using renewable electricity, etc.) strategies have the potential for lower lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions and are the object of the clean hydrogen production tax credit (45V). Our analysis focuses on the state of Louisiana, which is home to a large petrochemical and manufacturing industry base, to identify opportunities for clean hydrogen for the potential decarbonization of these industries. Current and potential uses for hydrogen in Louisiana were considered and it was found that potential applications can be over an order of magnitude (~29 MMT/yr) greater than current uses (~2.5 MMT/yr). I conclude with an exploration of opportunities for integrating circularity into our conventional energy and chemical production systems with the potential to enable wider goals of decarbonization.

