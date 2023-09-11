Delivering Bio-based Fuels, Chemicals, and Materials for a Decarbonized Economy

media release: 3:30-4:30pm, Room 1115 Wisconsin Energy Institute and Online This seminar is available both in-person in Room 1115 of the Wisconsin Energy Institute and online via Zoom. Registration is requested for in-person attendance and required for online attendance. You can register for any and all Fall 2023 seminars in this series (in-person, online, or both) using this registration link: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/ webinar/register/ 1416929921239/WN_ 0Wo4RBe2TsONX2LZlPhzGw

Sept. 11: Tim Donohue, professor of bacteriology and director of the Wisconsin Energy Institute and Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center, UW-Madison

Abstract:

Among society’s greatest challenges is developing sustainable and cost-effective ways to produce fuels, chemicals and materials while reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In 2019, fossil fuels (petroleum, natural gas, and coal) supplied roughly 80% of the raw materials used for these purposes in the US, with the rest coming from renewable resources (nuclear, wind, hydroelectricity, and biofuels). To help meet this challenge, there is a growing call to develop bio-based methods to generate these products from abundant renewable resources. This session will review the scale of this grand societal challenge, illustrate advances needed to enable cost-competitive and lower net GHG synthesis of products needed by society, and discuss the environmental and socio-economic benefits of a bio-based industrial sector.