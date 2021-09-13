ONLINE: Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

media release: Welcome back to a new semester of the Sustainable Energy Seminar Series! We hope you all had a good summer break and are ready to get back into the rhythm of the school year. Our first seminar of Fall 2021 will take place on Monday, September 13, with a presentation discussing the role that power converters will play for grid stability and reliability as the grid transitions to a system dominated by renewable generation. Given the extreme weather events of the past week (and several months) across the U.S., this is a very timely talk!

Monday, September 13

3:30-4:30pm, Online

Beyond low-inertia systems: grid-forming control for converter-dominated power systems

Dominic Gross, Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering,

Abstract: At the heart of the transition to a zero-carbon power system is a technological paradigm shift from conventional generation to renewable generation connected to the grid via power electronics. In this context, the literature and public debate mostly focus on the variability and intermittency of renewable generation on the timescale of minutes to days. A much less well understood knowledge gap that limits the contribution by renewable generation, is how to control and maintain the stability of power systems dominated by power electronics converters on the timescale of milliseconds to seconds. Today, stable and reliable operation of power systems on the timescale of milliseconds to seconds is guaranteed through a combination of control and inherent physical properties of synchronous machines used in conventional bulk power generation. These characteristics of synchronous machines will be lost as synchronous machines are replaced by converter-interfaced resources at scale. This results in significantly different power system dynamics and challenges standard operating paradigms, but also results in new opportunities to leverage the fast and flexible response of power converters. This lecture will focus on recent trends in grid-forming power converters that can replace (and improve upon) the functions of synchronous generators and are envisioned to be the cornerstone of future sustainable and resilient power systems.