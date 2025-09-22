Online

Catalytic Oxidation Methods for Waste Carbon Valorization

media release: The Wisconsin Energy Institute helps facilitate a seminar series focused on UW–Madison expertise in sustainable energy. The series provides students and the public with the opportunity to explore sustainable energy solutions, learn about the challenges facing sustainable energy, and interact with experts from across campus.

Sep. 22: "Catalytic Oxidation Methods for Waste Carbon Valorization" - Shannon Stahl, professor of chemistry 

This seminar is offered online via Zoom webinar, and registration is required. You can register once and receive access to all seven Fall 2025 seminars using this registration link:

https://uwmadison.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5CGVsuRWSG27hgWKjWNNRw

Catch up on past seminars

Miss out on attending a past seminar or want to rewatch one you were particularly interested in? You can find all of our past live-streamed seminars on the Sustainable Energy Seminar Series playlist on our YouTube channel.

Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-890-3682
